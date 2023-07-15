It’s summer, time to bask in the sun. Or is it? As much as we all love to enjoy the warm rays of the summer sun, there is growing evidence we need to be very careful with the amount of sun exposure we get.

As good as the sunshine feels on our skin, we need to be aware that there are harmful effects as well. Sunshine is a form of radiation, namely ultraviolet radiation, containing both UVA and UVB rays. And while the sun does makes us feel better by stimulating our brain to produce more serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays a vital role in mood regulation, it also greatly increases our chances of developing skin cancer. Even more of a bummer, climate change has caused a major reduction in the ozone layer surrounding our planet, allowing more of the damaging rays of the sun to penetrate the atmosphere. As a direct consequence of this, skin cancer has risen dramatically in the past 60 years, to the point that it has become a near epidemic, with far-reaching effects on public health.