Every three years, Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) is required to assess our community’s health needs. The last Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) was published in 2018. The most recent report will be made public on Sept. 1. The findings of the 2021 report show the same priority areas from 2018 continue to be large areas of need. The 2021 priority health areas are:
— Child care and parenting
— Housing as health care
— Mental health
— Supporting the aging community
This report used data from many sources, including local partners, state agencies and national groups. That data helped paint a picture of the health of our community. Of course, defining health can be very difficult. We must look at where we live, grow, learn, work and play because they make a big difference in our personal and community health. We also must consider personal choices and behaviors as they, too, impact our well-being. The 2021 CHNA used data to review all these aspects to provide a broad view of the needs in our community.
The CHNA team involved the people working in public and population health. They worked closely with community members to understand the various needs and health issues within each of the recognized populations. The team was able to connect with many community leaders, as well.
Surveys were completed by many people representing different types of employment such as those in the medical profession, food bank distribution centers, recreation, education and many more. Additionally, important conversation took place around each of the priority areas involving service providers, community members and area agencies.
We know that many groups serving our community rely on the CHNA for grant writing, priority setting and project creation. We also want to encourage the broader community to look at the assessment, as well. We believe that the CHNA provides an important view of the health of our community which should be of interest to all. To that end, we have worked hard to make the 2021 CHNA report relevant and easy to understand.
This fall, the CHNA will be followed by an Implementation Report. The follow-up report will focus on how we all can work together to improve the health of our community.
The CHNA can be found on the RRMC website at www.rrmc.org/about/community-health-needs-assessment online.
Email jabentley@rrmc.org for an accessible copy.
Health Talk is provided by Jamie Bentley, MPH, Community Impact Coordinator, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.