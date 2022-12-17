The holidays can be one of the most stressful times of the year. If you are feeling worried and anxious this holiday season, it’s possible your kids are feeling that way, too.

In fact, parents often underestimate how much stress their children experience, as well as the impact of their stress on their children, according to the American Psychological Association. As you rush to get everything done this holiday season, make sure you take time to help your children better cope with their holiday stress, child health experts say.

