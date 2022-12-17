The holidays can be one of the most stressful times of the year. If you are feeling worried and anxious this holiday season, it’s possible your kids are feeling that way, too.
In fact, parents often underestimate how much stress their children experience, as well as the impact of their stress on their children, according to the American Psychological Association. As you rush to get everything done this holiday season, make sure you take time to help your children better cope with their holiday stress, child health experts say.
Here’s how you can make the holidays happier and more meaningful for you and your kids:
— Embrace the holiday spirit. Sing songs as a family. Set aside time to eat together and talk about things that bring you joy. Encourage your children to give back to the community by volunteering.
— Talk about yourself. Telling your children about your own anxieties can help them open up about their troubles. It also lets them know it’s OK to feel scared, anxious or alone, and that you’re there to help.
— Encourage healthy habits. Kids who are tired or eat poorly are much less able to cope with stress. Even teenagers should be getting no less than eight hours of sleep each night. Being overweight, itself, is a major stressor for kids.
— Relax. Only 14% of children say their parents’ stress does not bother them, according to the association’s recent Stress in America survey. Remember that when you’re fretting over little things like what food to serve at a holiday party.
It can be hard to tell when a child is stressed out. While some may act out and have mood swings, others may act withdrawn and spend a lot of time alone. Younger children sometimes take on new habits such as bed-wetting, thumb-sucking or hair twirling, while older children may act defiant, tell lies or bully others. If your child’s anxiety or behavior is causing significant problems at school or at home, do not hesitate to seek professional help.
This week’s Health Talk was brought to you by Rutland Regional Medical Center.
