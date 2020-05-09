Most are familiar with the proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” the same holds true when a community is asked by the State of Vermont to construct, as quickly as possible, a 120-bed, nontraditional hospital, aka, the Rutland Alternate Care Site (ACS).
Rutland should be very proud of the amazing health care community that pulled together to accomplish this herculean feat, going above and beyond to ensure the needs of their neighbors are met. With all available hospital staff committed to the care of existing patients, the staffing for the program required a commitment from all our partners in the region. To provide a frame of reference, I felt it necessary to provide a timeline of events.
Rutland Regional Medical Center was notified the week of April 2 that a nontraditional, low-acuity, 120-bed hospital was required to provide support to area hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Castleton Spartan Arena was chosen by our local team as the preferred site after reviewing many options. Over the next several days, we put out a call for staffing assistance and were overwhelmed with the generosity of so many individuals and organizations who offered support. We are also so grateful for the volunteers who helped ready the site, donating time and expertise, which ranged from installing flooring, creating lighting and privacy screens, addressing safety requirements and feeding the staff.
In the subsequent 10 days, all the planning was refined, and procedures were tested to ensure that what was a previously a dusty ice rink could now be transformed into a fully functioning hospital environment. Departments were created, including patient registration, medical records, diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, therapies and medical treatment areas. This is some of the most important work we have done to protect our community and hope it will never have to be used.
Now, we wait. Leadership and staff throughout the community are in stand-by mode until we receive the call to open or to demobilize (return the arena to its original state).
In recognition of National Nurses Week (May 6-12), we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the many nurses throughout our region who provided both amazing leadership and selfless commitment to help make this project a success. Nursing staff volunteered from Community Health, the office of Drs. Peter and Lisa Hogankamp, Marble Valley Healthworks, BAYADA, Community Care Network, Porter Medical Center and Slate Valley Union School District. We are also grateful to Drs. Lisa Hogankamp and Brad Berryhill who provided outstanding medical leadership.
Thankfully, our community heeded the state’s recommendations, and we do not anticipate the need to open the ACS. We learned many lessons and many partnerships were fostered. The silver lining to this community effort is we now have a “playbook,” if and when we need to build another nontraditional hospital. And we can take great comfort in knowing our community will be there for us now and in the future. Be well!
This week’s Health Talk column was written by Kathleen M. Boyd, Director, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CCM, RN-BC, Case Management, Utilization Management, Transitional Care, Hospital Medicine, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
