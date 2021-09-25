September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with 191,930 new cases diagnosed last year in the U.S. It is the second most common cause of cancer death (33,330 deaths in 2020) after lung cancer. The good news is that we can screen for this disease. Screening for cancer means looking for cancer before it causes symptoms. When prostate cancer is caught early (before it spreads out of the prostate and causes symptoms), it is very treatable: 98% of men survive 10 or more years. Advanced prostate cancer can cause trouble urinating, blood in the urine, bone pain, or losing weight without trying.
The American Urological Association recommends screening men for prostate cancer between the ages 55-69. Men at high risk (African American, multiple close relatives with prostate cancer) should be screened starting at age 45, and men at very high risk (such as patients with BRCA2 mutations) should be tested at age 40. The most common test to screen for prostate cancer is a blood test, called PSA (prostate specific antigen) test.
If your PSA number is high, it does not automatically mean you have prostate cancer. Your doctor will likely first repeat the test. If the number remains high, you will be sent to an urologist, who will talk with you about any symptoms or troubles with urinating or erections you may be having. He or she may do a rectal exam and discuss getting more specialized blood tests, a prostate MRI or a biopsy, or simply just rechecking the PSA in 6-12 months.
If you get diagnosed with prostate cancer, there are many options available, starting from active surveillance (monitoring) for low risk cancers, through surgery and radiation for intermediate risk cancers, to hormone treatments, immunotherapy or chemotherapy for high risk or metastatic cancers (cancer that has spread out of the prostate into other organs).
If you would like to be screened for prostate cancer, please speak with your physician. To learn more about prostate cancer and prostate health, the Urology Care Foundation (www.urologyhealth.org) is an excellent and trustworthy resource.
Today’s Health Talk was written by Dr. Zita Ficko, urology specialist at Marble Valley Urology at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
