Have you ever been at a sporting event and heard “Trainer!” yelled out, followed by a person hurrying onto the field to attend to an athlete? That is the team’s certified athletic trainer. Athletic trainers assist with injury evaluation, emergency care, rehabilitation, strength training, taping and bracing.
Athletic training began in 1881, when Harvard hired someone to help provide care for their football team. Trainers of this era had little medical training but over time, education improved. In 1950, the National Athletic Training Association (NATA) was founded. The association saw the need to set professional standards and unify athletic trainers across the nation. NATA has helped to grow the profession into what it is today.
Athletic trainers once only worked with sports teams, now the profession has grown to encompass athletic training in many different settings, like secondary schools, colleges, universities; professional, recreational and Olympic sports; physician practices; physical therapy, strength training; hospitals; occupational health in commercial settings, including manufacturing, helping with ergonomics; police and fire departments, branches of the military; performing arts companies.
At the Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic and iSPORT, we use the services of three athletic trainers. Dominick Maniery and Matthew Howland work in the office as physician extenders. They help the office and doctors by assisting with injury evaluation, teaching home exercise programs, and brace fitting, among a variety of other tasks.
The third trainer, Tyler White, works in the rehabilitation and strength and conditioning setting at the iSPORT training center. Athletes of all ages come to iSPORT for advanced rehabilitation and for conditioning in competitive and recreational sports.
All three individuals are contracted out to high schools in the area, where they attend to student athletes in the more traditional setting of the field. The work the three do within Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic highlights how athletic training has grown and how athletic trainers can be used across a multitude of settings.
While watching the NCAA March Madness championship season, keep a close eye on the bench for the team certified athletic trainers and the important work they do keeping athletes safe, healthy and at the top of their game.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Tyler White, athletic trainer, iSPORT and Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, departments of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.