July is Eye Injury Prevention Month. Eye injuries affect about 2.5 million people every year. Household products cause more than 125,000 serious eye injuries. Hospital emergency rooms treat nearly 40,000 victims of eye injuries from sports. Below are tips for preventing injury to your eyes.
Eye safety at home
— Make sure furnishings and home fixtures have no sharp edges.
— Install lights and handrails on stairs.
— Be careful when opening bottles of wine or carbonated drinks.
— Wear chemical safety goggles when using hazardous solvents and detergents. Do not mix cleaning agents.
— Turn nozzles away from your face before spraying.
— Wash your hands after using household chemicals.
— Use guards on all power equipment.
— Wear protective eye gear while using a lawnmower or weed trimmer because debris may fly.
Eye safety outdoors and at play
— Wear sunglasses that protect your eyes from UVA and UVB rays when you are outside. Wear them even on cloudy days.
— Never look directly at the sun, including during an eclipse.
— Read and follow directions before playing games or using equipment.
— Wear safety goggles or glasses during sports and leisure activities.
— Wear a helmet with a polycarbonate face mask or wire shield during high-impact sports.
— Wear safety goggles while using a device that shoots pellets, arrows, paint balls or other projectiles.
— Wear safety goggles when handling fireworks.
Go to see an eye health care provider when you have
— Redness
— Swelling
— Excess tears
— Tired, aching or heavy eyelids
— Eye pain
— Problems with focusing
— Muscle spasms of the eye or eyelid
— Frequent headaches
Seek medical care right away for any eye injury. Do not try to treat eye injuries on your own. If you are experiencing any kind of difficulties with your vision, call Marble Valley Eye Care, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center at 773-8328.
This week’s Health Talk was submitted by Rutland Regional Medical Center.
