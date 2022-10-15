October is National Physical Therapy Month and a time to raise awareness about the benefits of physical therapy. As foliage season comes to a close, we look forward to winter hikes and snow sports. A physical therapist can help you meet future goals or get back on course.
A physical therapist is a health care professional who specializes in treatment of movement-related disorders across all ages and abilities. Therapists maximize mobility, restore movement and can increase your independence. They can manage chronic conditions, improve physical function, and help avoid prescription pain. Through hands-on care, patient education and prescribed exercise, treatment is always individualized with the goal of maximizing function.
Most people attribute physical therapy to recovery post-surgery, sprains or a fracture. Beyond traditional physical therapy, a physical therapist can demystify exercise which otherwise may seem overwhelming. Regular activity can help to preserve function or improve chronic conditions such as the aches and pains from arthritis. With an aging yet more active population, more people are seeking the guidance of a physical therapist. Physical therapy has evolved to meet this demand through treatment of specific populations such as woman’s health, lymphedema or chronic swelling, chronic pain, vestibular deficits or dizziness, orthopedic issues and most recently, post-acute COVID-19 or “Long COVID.”
Therapists at Rutland Regional specialize in a wide variety of treatment from woman’s health care, vestibular rehabilitation and treatment of neurologic deficits ranging from Parkinson’s syndrome to post-stroke rehabilitation. Reach out to your primary care provider or your local clinic directly and discover how a physical therapist can help you today.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Tom Poole, physical therapist in Outpatient Rehabilitation Services at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
