“Get more exercise.” That’s the advice we all have heard, and it’s great advice. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about half of adults get enough activity to reduce or prevent chronic disease. Regular activity is proven to reduce cancer, heart disease and diabetes. October is National Physical Therapist month so, in honor of that, I want to share how working with a physical therapist can help you become more active.
There are lots of reasons people don’t get enough activity. Physical therapists are trained to understand an individual’s physical limitations, their likes and dislikes, their jobs and where they live. Then, we create plans to help someone become active in a way that suits them best.
Not everyone is interested in competitive athletics or committing to a gym membership. Activity can be simple as a daily, half-hour walk or playing a game of frisbee with your family. The key is to stop sitting and get your heart rate up. Making it a habit and building in a reward can help, too. For example, reward yourself with your favorite TV show only after you’ve gotten a half-hour of activity.
Do you think you’re too old, unfit or held back by pain or chronic disease to get moving? The reality is that, no matter what your condition is, activity can help you feel and live better. If you have diabetes, activity can help you better manage your blood sugar. People with heart disease see improved heart function. Activity strengthens bones and muscles. Regardless of where you are today, working with a physical therapist can help you find the activity that works best for you and build a plan to gradually improve your fitness.
We work with people of all ability levels from athletes to those who are unable to stand up. Each person has unique needs, and each person needs regular activity to stay healthy. Talk to your primary care provider about whether you could benefit from creating an activity plan with a physical therapist.
This Health Talk was written by Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.