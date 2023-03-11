Traumatic brain injuries can be serious; people need to recognize them and take action.

Concussions refer to mild traumatic injuries to the brain that can result from a force to the head. Injuries to the brain are always taken seriously, but some will heal and resolve quickly, within days or several weeks, while others may take many months. Any sport that involves contact, either with another person or an object, can result in a concussion. So can other activities that may impact the head, such as falls, physical assault or motor vehicle accidents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.