Traumatic brain injuries can be serious; people need to recognize them and take action.
Concussions refer to mild traumatic injuries to the brain that can result from a force to the head. Injuries to the brain are always taken seriously, but some will heal and resolve quickly, within days or several weeks, while others may take many months. Any sport that involves contact, either with another person or an object, can result in a concussion. So can other activities that may impact the head, such as falls, physical assault or motor vehicle accidents.
Although concussions don’t usually cause permanent damage to the brain, repetitive injuries can sometimes create long-term health issues.
Who is at increased risk for concussion?
Adolescents are at the highest risk of concussion compared to other age groups, mostly due to sports-related injuries and bike accidents. Older adults and very young children are also at an increased risk for concussion due to their risk of falls. Additionally, anyone who is involved in a car accident, is a victim of physical abuse, or who engages in extreme sports, has a higher risk of experiencing a concussion.
For example, extreme winter sports like skiing and snowboarding can lead to crashes that result in traumatic brain injuries. A 2015 study published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine found snowboarding accounted for about 30% of concussions during extreme sports, and skiing accounted for about 25%.
Why are concussions in children and teens concerning?
Although it’s never good for anyone to have a concussion, it’s especially concerning when they affect children and teenagers because their brains are still growing. While this may make them more susceptible to these injuries and often take longer to recover, they also have generally greater capacity to heal in the longer term. And an ongoing study from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons shows concussions have been steadily increasing in high school athletes, despite increased awareness about the risk. The study collected information from nine sports over 13 years and found the number of concussions increased significantly in all sports. It also found girls experienced a significantly higher concussion rate than boys in similar sports.
Are more people getting concussions?
It’s difficult to determine whether the increase in the number of concussions reported is due to greater public awareness, improved diagnostic guidelines and stricter reporting laws, or if there are actually more concussions occurring than there used to be. Because many of the symptoms of concussion can also be seen in other injuries such as whiplash, it is important to recognize injuries that present with concussion symptoms should be taken seriously and persons experiencing these symptoms should remove themselves from high-risk activities and seek prompt attention by a trained, health care professional These professionals can help determine if your symptoms are coming from a concussion, other injury or in many cases, both. Treatment will vary depending on the source of your symptoms.
This week’s Health Talk was adapted by Matthew Gammons of Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
