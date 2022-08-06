Health screenings and regular checkups are an important part of overall health and wellness for everyone, not just kids. Encouraging adults, and particularly men, to get regular health checkups empowers them to take control of their health. Men in the United States die on average five years earlier than women (at age 76 compared to 81). Men also die more frequently from the top three causes of death: cancer, heart disease and injuries. The good news is a lot of the factors that contribute to men’s shorter lives are preventable.

The U.S. Preventive Services Taskforce is an independent volunteer panel of national experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine. They review research studies and make recommendations about preventing disease. These recommendations are what doctors use to screen their patients to help them lead healthy lives.

