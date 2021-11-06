November is Lung Cancer Awareness month.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of death from cancer in both men and women in the United States. In 1987, it surpassed breast cancer to become the leading cause of cancer deaths in women.
The rate of new cases in 2015 showed that men develop lung cancer more often than women (57.8 and 45.9 per 100,000, respectively). The rate of new lung cancer cases (incidence) over the past 42 years has dropped 36% for men while it has risen 84% for women.
The number of deaths caused by lung cancer peaked at 159,292 in 2005 and has since decreased by 6.5% to 148,945 in 2016.
The decline in lung cancer mortality over the last decade is partly attributable to the development of a highly effective lung cancer screening process and partly related to markedly improved treatment options.
The current U.S. Preventive and Screening Task Force recommends lung cancer screening annually with low radiation dose, non-contrast, chest CT for people aged 55-80 who are either active smokers or have quit within 15 years and have the equivalent of smoking a pack a day for 30 years or more.
This recommendation is based on two large-scale studies (one from the U.S. and one from a coalition of European Union countries), both of which showed a 20% reduction in lung cancer mortality with screening (and somewhat larger reduction in women, even up to 30%).
The screening utilizes very low radiation dose, comparable to the annual background radiation we are all exposed to, takes a few minutes and is covered 100% by all insurances. Most importantly, it saves lives.
If a patient is found to have an abnormality on the screening test, further testing is done depending on the original abnormality’s nature. More than 95% of the people with an abnormality found on screening will only need one more imaging study, but for the minority of patients who will be found to have lung cancer, very effective and advanced treatment options are available to assure the best possible outcome.
In the last five to eight years, the screening protocol resulted in substantial improvement in lung cancer-related survival and cure rates.
We encourage everyone who meets the above-mentioned criteria for lung cancer screening to ask your primary care provider or pulmonologist about it.
My best advice for the month of November is: Don’t delay lung cancer screening, sign up if you are eligible.
This week’s Health Talk was written b, medical director of Pulmonology at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
