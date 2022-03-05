It’s that time of year again. The warmer weather is coming and that means the baseball and softball seasons are almost upon us. As with most throwing athletes, proper preseason throwing programs are rarely followed. These programs are very important for preventing arm fatigue, which can lead to overuse shoulder and elbow injuries. A pre-season throwing program should begin three to four weeks before you start practicing with your team.
However, with that window already shut for high school athletes, here are some guidelines to follow, to keep your arms healthy throughout the season. Begin your throwing program with a full body warm-up to include: shoulder exercises with bands/tubes; light jogging from foul pole to foul pole; followed by short to long toss drills that begin at 30 feet and progress to 120 feet.
All of us want to be mid-season ready after the first week but this can’t be done. You need to be patient and progress the intensity of your throws and reps slowly. Start with 40 throws daily the first week and increase by 10 each week leading up to the season.
Lastly and most importantly, listen to your body. Only you can tell when something isn’t right with your shoulder or elbow. If you are experiencing soreness and pain after practices, you need to let a coach or athletic trainer know.
A few strategies for dealing with a sore shoulder and arm include icing after practice and taking a few days off from throwing. Just because your arm is sore doesn’t mean you can’t do other activities at practice such as fielding ground/fly balls, hitting (as long as it doesn’t hurt the arm) and base running. In many cases, arm fatigue can be cured with a few days of rest and a slow ramp up of throwing.
If you ignore these symptoms, the results can be much worse. Instead of a few days’ rest, your downtime can turn into weeks, months, or in some cases, your entire season, if you do enough shoulder or elbow damage to require surgery.
Let’s have fun and be smart this year so we can enjoy the game from the field, and not in the training room.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Dominick Maniery, athletic trainer at Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
