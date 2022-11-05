Anyone who has had work done on their home knows renovation and repair work creates a big mess and a lot of dust. Dust from lead-based paint is the primary cause of lead poisoning in Vermont children. Since the majority of Vermont housing was built before 1978 — the year lead was banned from house paint — Vermont law requires workers to be trained and licensed to use lead-safe work practices when they work on homes built before 1978.

There is no safe level of lead in the body. Lead is a highly toxic metal that can cause serious and permanent health problems, especially for babies, young children and pregnant people. Lead can slow down growth, impair development and learning, and cause behavior problems.

