Anyone who has had work done on their home knows renovation and repair work creates a big mess and a lot of dust. Dust from lead-based paint is the primary cause of lead poisoning in Vermont children. Since the majority of Vermont housing was built before 1978 — the year lead was banned from house paint — Vermont law requires workers to be trained and licensed to use lead-safe work practices when they work on homes built before 1978.
There is no safe level of lead in the body. Lead is a highly toxic metal that can cause serious and permanent health problems, especially for babies, young children and pregnant people. Lead can slow down growth, impair development and learning, and cause behavior problems.
If lead-based paint is not handled properly, it can become a hazard. Using lead-safe work practices keeps dust from lead-based paint contained and cleaned up properly, which protects families and children in the home, as well as workers and their families, from lead poisoning.
If work is being done on a home you own or rent, follow these steps to make sure the work — no matter how big or small the job — is being done properly:
— Confirm the worker and company are licensed before you sign a contract.
— Make sure you received the required educational materials from the contractor before the work begins.
— Observe the work activities to make sure the workers are following lead-safe work practices.
— Contact the Asbestos and Lead Regulatory Program if you see something that does not seem right.
You can find more information about these steps at www.healthvermont.gov/rrpm#ask online, which includes a link to look up the licenses for the worker and/or company.
If you are a homeowner and are working on your own home that was built before 1978, you do not need a license. However, the Health Department encourages anyone working with lead-based paint to be trained to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.
Learn more about Vermont’s renovation, repair, painting and maintenance regulations and find information on training at www.healthvermont.gov/RRPM online.
Amy Danielson is an asbestos and lead regulatory program manager.
