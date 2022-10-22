One in eight women and one in 1,000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, per American Cancer Society statistics, 2022. Mammograms are still the gold standard in finding breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat.
In 2019, Rutland Regional Medical Center invested in and installed two of the newest 3D breast imaging machines, one of the first facilities in Vermont to do so. The new 3D breast imaging technology enables images of the breast to be taken in slices and then reconstructed in 3D. The 3D images show greater detail within the breast by eliminating some of the overlapping structures. This helps breast care specialists see all around and in between the breast tissue to help perform an accurate analysis of breast health and search for possible abnormalities.
Studies show having a screening mammogram at recommended intervals can detect changes in breast tissue as early as two years before they can be felt during a breast exam. Early detection can save your life.
Recently, Rutland Regional’s Diagnostic Imaging Center received recognition as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence from the American College of Radiology. Achieving this level of accreditation means the Diagnostic Imaging Center is meeting some of the most stringent qualities for excellence set forth by ACR.
“We have done a lot of work to meet the criteria set forth by ACR,” said Tammi Birdsey, manager of diagnostic imaging at Rutland Regional Medical Center. “The new technology coupled with the advance training by our DI Team, at every level, means that cancer can be detected earlier and that, simply put, saves lives.”
Getting a 3D mammography is a quick and easy process. The patients experience the same level of compression as the standard 2D mammogram and takes the same amount of time. The difference is in the detail and quality of the final images captured.
October is breast cancer awareness month, and it is the best time to begin the conversation with your health care provider to see if breast cancer screening is recommended for you. Make it a part of your routine health care. Early detection does save lives. For more information, visit www.rrmc.org/services/diagnostic-imaging/ online.
This week’s Health Talk was submitted by the diagnostic imaging team at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
