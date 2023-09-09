It takes more than a hospital building, medicine, high-tech medical equipment, experienced nurses, doctors and technicians to keep our community healthy. Working behind the scenes and before and after appointments and procedures are the dedicated people in Health care Environmental Services (EVS). EVS technicians play a critical role in keeping and maintaining the safety and wellness of patients, health care workers and the broader community.

Now more than ever we need our EVS technicians to properly clean and disinfect spaces throughout the hospital to keep everyone safe from disease and infection. EVS technicians go through rigorous training to learn about disinfection practices, chemical dilution ratios, appropriate chemical dwell times, the right solution for the right surface, and the necessary tools for various cleaning/disinfecting jobs.