Babies need a lot of sleep, but it can be hard for infants to create their own sleeping and waking patterns. It’s helpful to create a bedtime routine so it’s easier for your baby to go to sleep. The most important part of creating a sleep routine, though, is to incorporate safe sleep practices to help prevent the chances of SIDS/SUID (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome/Sudden Unexplained Infant Deaths).
The team in the Women’s & Children’s Unit at Rutland Regional Medical Center recognizes the importance of safe sleep practices, and recently received a Silver Safe Sleep Leader Certification from Cribs for Kids, a leading health and safety organization. Our staff has received additional training around these practices and have increased parent/caregiver education by modeling a safe sleep environment. We want to help families to be better equipped to lessen the incidents of SUID in their own homes and in our community.
“Recent statistics provided by the Vermont Department of Health shows that 50% of the sudden unidentified infant deaths (SUID) in Vermont were accidental and therefore avoidable,” said Andrea Borchlewicz, MSN, RNC-MNN, CLC, Clinical Supervisor of the Women’s & Children’s Unit at Rutland Regional. “Staff commitment on reducing SUIDs in our community is very high. Working toward this certification has only intensified that commitment and increased the tools we are able to provide to the parents and caregivers of our newborns.”
Here are some of the simple, easy and important things we all can do when placing an infant down to sleep:
Place baby on his or her back to sleep, every sleep, in a safety-approved crib with a firm sleep surface.
Do not let baby sleep on a couch, chair or adult bed.
Baby should sleep alone in a crib, but in your room. Sharing your room without sharing your bed keeps baby close, comforted and safe.
Keep the crib free of objects such as stuffed animals, toys, blankets and bumpers.
Do not use blankets, pillows or positioners to prop your baby.
Avoid smoke exposure during pregnancy and after birth.
Do not over bundle, overdress, or overheat baby’s sleeping environment.
Knowledge is power and together, we can reduce sleep-related infant deaths in our community. We are committed to the safety of all infants and we understand how precious and vulnerable they can be. We are here to support our community in practicing evidence-based techniques that can save a life.
“We welcome Rutland Regional Medical Center to this expanding group of committed hospitals,” says Judith A. Bannon, Executive Director and Founder for Cribs for Kids. “This will have a profound effect on the saving babies’ lives.”
Submitted by Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Women’s & Children’s Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.