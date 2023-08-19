10312020 Consumerism Flu Shot

Receiving the seasonal influenza vaccine (flu shot).

 NIAID

August is immunization awareness month, and what an excellent time to think about making sure we are all up to date.

With school starting, summer travel slowing down, and the cough and cold season upcoming, this is the perfect time to check in with your health care provider to make sure your vaccines, and those of your family, are up-to-date.