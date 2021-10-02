Oct. 3-9 is National Healthcare Food Service Week, a chance to celebrate the unsung heroes of an important part of frontline health care workers.
At Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC), the staff of Food and Nutrition Services, (FANS) is a critical part of the inpatient care team. Our department of nearly 60 employees is made up of registered dietitians, cooks, nutrition technicians, patient tray line, dish room and food-court staff. Each area works together for the same outcome: delivering great patient care and most importantly, nutritious food for our patients. What makes our department so special is that food is often what comforts us when we aren’t feeling well — think ginger ale and chicken-noodle soup.
Typically, when you’re in the hospital, not many things are a choice: You might be on oxygen, you might need to have different tests done, blood drawn, maybe take medication frequently throughout the day, etc. But food and your daily meals are one of the areas you get to make choices that not only fill your belly but warm your soul and provide some comfort during a challenging time. Our inpatient menu is made up of foods that are familiar, tasty and comforting, dishes like homemade baked meatloaf, oven-roasted turkey breast with gravy, hearty chicken-noodle soup, and Cabot macaroni and cheese, to name a few.
What really sets us apart in our community hospital is our dedicated staff. We are made up of a diverse group of hard-working individuals who always put the positive outcomes of our patients first. When I say dedicated, I mean dedicated! Here in FANS, we have staff members who have worked here for 31, 38 and 39 years. To many of our team, this is more than a job, it’s a rewarding career.
Of our team, our Nutrition Techs are among the first ones to make the magic happen. They’re the representatives of the department that meet with patients daily to take their meal orders, deliver meals and pick up the trays after a meal service. It is in this one-on-one interaction that we can connect with our community and do our best to provide them with comfort and care through food. With some of our longer-term patients, Nutrition Techs can get to know the patient’s likes and dislikes and work hard to make their stay as personalized and comforting as it can be.
To all our staff, Happy FANS Week! We are thankful for your hard work and dedication to our department, patients and community.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Jacqueline Hesse, executive chef/manager, Food & Nutrition Services at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
