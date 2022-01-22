Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a very common virus which will infect almost everyone at some point in their life. It is the most common sexually transmitted infection, and it spreads by close contact with an infected part of the body. Many HPV infections will resolve within several years and not cause a problem. But sometimes an HPV infection can last longer and cause health problems like genital warts or cancers of the anogenital or head and neck regions. Body parts that can be infected include the vulva, vagina, cervix, penis, anus, tongue, tonsils and back of the throat.
Many people with HPV don’t have symptoms but can still infect others. Infections in most of these body areas are not able to be detected. The exception to that is the ability to check the cervix of women with regular Pap smears or HPV tests. If a precancerous lesion is found, there are treatments that can help to try to eradicate the virus. If the infection lingers, then over years, it can lead to cancer of that body part.
In terms of numbers, 80% of men and women are exposed to HPV during their lifetime. It is estimated that about 14 million Americans become infected with HPV every year. Approximately 200,000 cervical precancers and 34,000 cancers caused by HPV are diagnosed in the United States every year: 13,000 of these cancers are in the mouth or throat (and these infections affect men more than women), 11,000 are cervical and 6,000 are anal. About 90% of anal cancer is caused by HPV.
Readers who are familiar with the actress Farrah Fawcett may not know that she died from anal cancer caused by HPV. Actress Marcia Cross has been treated for anal cancer caused by HPV. Actor Michael Douglas’ throat cancer was caused by HPV. All three have made efforts to educate the public about HPV and advocate for the vaccine.
HPV can be difficult to treat and eradicate. The good news is, there is a very effective vaccine that can prevent HPV infection. The vaccine was first approved for girls in 2006 and for boys in 2011. Since the introduction of the vaccine, rates of cervical cancer have dramatically decreased and are no longer the most common HPV infection. Over time, as more people are vaccinated, the other cancer types will likely follow suit.
Because the vaccine works best before a person is exposed to the virus, it is recommended for pre-teens at their 11- or 12-year check up. Also at this age, the body mounts a good immune response and only two doses of vaccine are needed. If the vaccine is given after age 15, three doses are needed. The vaccine is currently recommended for people up to age 26, and sometimes up to age 45 in certain situations. Again, vaccines work best if given before someone is exposed to a virus, but there is some evidence that even after HPV infection, the vaccine can help prevent progression of the infection to cancer.
The vaccine is very safe and very effective. Approximately 300 million doses of vaccine have been given worldwide since 2006 and no deaths have been linked to the vaccine. The side effects are no different from other vaccines and include pain, redness, swelling at the injection site, headache and nausea. Rates of cervical cancer have already dropped by 90% due to the efficacy of the vaccine.
It is very exciting to have a cancer preventing vaccine, and I encourage all parents to talk to their pre-teen’s physician about getting vaccinated.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Indra R. Lovko, a physician at Community Health Pediatrics.
