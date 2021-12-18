It’s that time of year again, time for holiday feasts, family gatherings and celebrations with friends. It’s also that time when folks who struggle with substance use have a little extra pressure in the cooker. We all know the holidays bring with them not just the joy of the season but anxiety, depression and its very own special brand of stress, as well.
When you are challenged by substance use/misuse, it can make it seem like there is a whole lot less joy to be had this time of year especially to those early in their recovery.
All is not lost though and with a little bit of planning, a little bit of support and a whole lot of self-care, folks in recovery from substance use can survive the holidays with their sanity and sobriety intact.
So, what do you do to make the holidays a bit more manageable?
Take care of yourself and practice a good self-care routine. Sometimes this can mean just not attending. Your mental health and well-being are more important than the holiday ham at Gram’s house.
Don’t go it alone. Tell a friend or two that you are struggling and ask them to check in with you throughout the event.
Practice some refusal skills such as “No thanks, I’ve got to get up early” or “No thanks, I’m not drinking/using tonight.” Remember, you don’t owe anyone any explanations.
Have an escape plan. Make plans for making your way out if things get to be too much. “Hey, my friend just called and really needs me to come see them.” Remember, you don’t owe anyone any explanations.
Most importantly, remember that you are not alone. There are many places to reach out to for support such as the Turning Point Center of Rutland who would be happy to assist anyone in need. Reach them at www.turningpointrutlandvt.org or at (802)-773-6010 if you or someone you know needs some extra support during this time of year.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Kyle Burditt, Recovery Resource Coordinator of the Turning Point Center of Rutland.
