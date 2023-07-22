It can be uncomfortable to spend time outdoors when it’s very hot. But if you’re not careful, it can also be downright dangerous. Heat-related illnesses are not uncommon and can make you feel sick. If left unchecked, they can even become life-threatening. Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the three heat-related illnesses to watch out for. Keep yourself and those you are with safe by recognizing the signs of these illnesses.
Heat cramps — While the exact cause is not known, heat cramps usually happen when you’re exercising in the heat. It is believed that this increase in sweating and associated loss of salt increases the risk of dehydration and may lead to muscle cramps.
The most common symptoms include muscle pain or spasms during exercise, usually in the legs, arms or abdomen.
What to do? Stop the activity you are doing and wait for the cramps to go away. Gentle stretching can help relieve a painful cramp. Drink water or a sports drink, have a salty snack like pretzels, and try to stay cool. If the cramps persist for more than an hour, seek medical attention.
Heat exhaustion — Heat exhaustion can occur if you’re out in the heat for long periods of time. Not drinking enough fluids may increase your risk but hydration alone is not protective against heat exhaustion. There are many signs of heat exhaustion, which we’ve listed here. You need to get out of the heat right away and get to a cool place and cool your body down before symptoms escalate to heat stroke.
Common symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; extreme thirst; decrease in urination; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness; weakness; dizziness; lack of coordination; headache; irritability; cold, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; rapid breathing; fainting.
To cool your body down, move to a cool place, loosen your clothes and put cool compresses on your body or take a cool bath or shower. It’s also important to stay hydrated. If your symptoms last longer than an hour or get worse, get medical help right away.
Heat stroke — This is the most serious heat-related illness and should be considered a medical emergency. A person’s body temperature may quickly rise to temperatures of 106°F or higher, which is extremely dangerous and can lead to organ failure and even death. If you notice someone with these symptoms, call 911. In the meantime, help lower the person’s body temperature by getting them out of the heat and placing cool compresses on them or putting them in a cool bath (don’t leave them unattended). Use caution with offering food or liquids if the person displays altered levels of consciousness.
Symptoms of heat stroke include hot, red, dry skin; no sweating; fast, strong pulse; nausea; dizziness; headache; agitation; muscle twitching; seizures; slurred speech; confusion, hallucinations, altered mental state; high body temperature (103°F or higher); passing out, loss of consciousness.
Seeking medical attention — Some symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are similar. If you are unsure if a person needs medical attention, err on the side of caution, get help and start cooling them down. Most importantly, if someone appears confused or has an altered level of consciousness, call 911 and seek medical attention immediately. Even if you think a person is experiencing heat exhaustion and not heat stroke, get medical help. This is especially important if the person does not improve quickly once they are out of the heat and if they have not responded to measures to cool them down.
Being aware of heat-related illnesses and the signs and symptoms to look out for are good to consider every time you are outdoors in the summer heat. But do enjoy the sun and the fun, just do it with your health in mind.
This Health Talk column was provided by Rutland Regional Medical Center.