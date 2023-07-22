It can be uncomfortable to spend time outdoors when it’s very hot. But if you’re not careful, it can also be downright dangerous. Heat-related illnesses are not uncommon and can make you feel sick. If left unchecked, they can even become life-threatening. Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the three heat-related illnesses to watch out for. Keep yourself and those you are with safe by recognizing the signs of these illnesses.

Heat cramps — While the exact cause is not known, heat cramps usually happen when you’re exercising in the heat. It is believed that this increase in sweating and associated loss of salt increases the risk of dehydration and may lead to muscle cramps.