You may be putting your heart at risk when you don’t get enough sleep.
Endless nights of poor sleep can take a toll on your health, including putting you at a higher risk for heart disease. Research has shown that people who don’t get enough sleep increase their cardiovascular disease risk regardless of their age, weight, exercise habits or whether they smoke.
“There are many factors that can lead to putting your heart health at risk,” says Adam Coleman at the Rutland Heart Center of Rutland Regional Medical Center. “Getting the proper amount of sleep is an important part of one’s heart health as well as one’s overall health.”
Although the exact cause is not clear, people who tend to get less than six hours of sleep nightly are more likely to have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity. Without enough deep periods of rest, certain chemicals are activated that keep the body from lowering heart rate and blood pressure for extended periods of time, which may contribute to these health issues.
Approximately 50% of all adults report occasional insomnia and 20% say they have chronic sleep troubles. If you’re among those who don’t get enough sleep, here are a few strategies that might help you get a better night’s sleep:
Keep a diary. Record when you go to bed, how many times you wake up and how you feel in the morning. Also note what you ate close to bedtime and your exercise habits. Do this for at least two weeks to help you spot patterns that could be affecting your sleep.
Change your ways. Once you’ve identified factors that are affecting your sleep, change the habits that lead to restless nights. For instance, many people find they cannot drink caffeine after 2 p.m. or exercise after 5 p.m. if they have hopes of sleeping well.
Unwind at day’s end. Give your body time to move from a state of activity to a relaxed state. Pick up your favorite magazine or dive into a book to relax the mind. Also, try to avoid screen time too close to bedtime.
Establish a sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time as much as possible, even on weekends. A regular routine helps keep your body’s clock steady.
If you don’t feel well rested in the morning despite getting an adequate amount of sleep, it might be a sign that you have sleep apnea, especially if you snore. Sleep apnea is a breathing disorder marked by many brief interruptions of breathing during sleep. This can be a cardiac risk factor and should be evaluated by a physician.
Be sure to talk to your primary care provider about any unusual sleep issues you might have. Your doctor can help determine if your sleep issues might be part of something that can be addressed.
This week’s Health Talk was provided by Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.