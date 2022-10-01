October is Health Careers Awareness Month in Vermont, an opportunity to highlight the importance of health careers in our state.
Vermont still has one of the highest shortages in the nation of medical professionals per capita, a fact that not only impacts access to care for Vermonters but increases health disparities in our rural and underserved communities.
Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center knows that a talented, qualified, engaged and diverse workforce is at the heart of Vermont’s health care infrastructure and is committed to enhancing community efforts to grow and sustain our health workforce.
We offer programs that connect students to careers (MedQuest, HERO, and CSHIP), professionals to communities (homestay housing, Education Loan Repayment), and communities to better health (Power of Dignity, health improvement projects).
Together, with Northern Vermont AHEC and the Office of Primary Care and AHEC Program at the UVM Larner College of Medicine, we make up the Vermont AHEC Network.
There are many health careers to choose from — and multiple pathways to suit individual aspirations and resources. A recent publication by the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Labor, listed health careers among the 60most promising careers in Vermont — with jobs like dental hygienists, LPNs, RNs and radiologic technologists averaging over $30/hour.
Along with job security, excellent pay and benefits, and opportunities for advancement, health professionals across Vermont make a positive difference, especially in our rural and underserved areas. In these communities, health professionals are practicing where their services are truly needed and in places where they can expand their skills, work with diverse populations, and be deeply appreciated and well-regarded by their patients.
Rural areas also offer less traffic and reduced noise, more open and natural spaces, and a greater sense of community — all contributing to a higher quality of life and lower stress level.
Whether you are a practicing health professional in Vermont or are thinking about becoming one, Southern Vermont AHEC thanks you and stands ready to support you. Visit svtahec.org and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Dr. Jennifer L Scott, executive director of Southern Vermont AHEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.