When we think of Halloween, we picture children laughing in colorful costumes, jack-o’-lanterns glowing in house windows and buckets brimming with candy and treats. Experts warn, however, that this fun-filled night can pose safety hazards. So, if your kids will be going door-to-door trick-or-treating, consider the following ways to make the evening safe and enjoyable for everyone.
CostumesSafety begins at home, with the child’s costume. Every part of the costume — masks, beards, wigs and clothing — should be made of flame-resistant material, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). In the event a child bumps up against a burning candle, such materials will quickly extinguish themselves. When purchasing a store-bought costume, look for a label that says “Flame Resistant.”
If the costume is not brightly colored, and therefore not easily visible at night, add a strip of reflective tape, which is sold at hardware and sporting goods stores.
Around the homeTo make your home safe and inviting for trick-or-treaters, leave your front lights on so they might have a well-lit path to your door. Remove items such as planters, hoses and lawn decorations so your visitors don’t trip on them. Keep pets inside and out of harm’s way.
Place candle-lit jack-o’-lanterns far away from the door, so tiny goblins won’t accidentally brush against them. Keep your indoor jack-o’-lanterns away from curtains and any decorations that could catch fire. The CPSC recommends against using candle-lit Halloween luminaries along your walkway; instead, place flashlights inside the bags or use battery-operated candles.
On the streetsYoung children should trick-or-treat with an adult or a responsible, older child. Instruct children to stay on the sidewalk and out of the roadway. Remind them to walk, not run, and to go to houses only where they know the people inside. They should avoid unfamiliar houses and lawns, where ornaments, furniture and even tree stumps can cause them to trip. At no time should they enter a house, unless they are with a grown-up.
While driving on Halloween, remember that the night will be filled with excited children who may forget their parents’ warnings about street safety. Drive extra carefully, keeping an eye out for youngsters walking between driveways and cars, or crossing in the middle of the block rather than at the corners.
If you are not walking with your children, make sure you know who is with them — and set a time for them to be home. Have them carry a flashlight and cell phone in case of emergency.
And finally, remember that COVID-19 is still prevalent in our communities. Rather than having or attending an indoor Halloween party, focus on trick-or-treating outside in small groups.
Today’s Health Talk was brought to you by Rutland Regional Medical Center.
