On Saturday, May 20, Rutland Regional Medical Center will host its signature fundraising event, the Green Mountain Gala, after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The gala will be held at Southside Steakhouse, and will feature fabulous food, including handcrafted tapas and cuisine stations, and dancing to one of Vermont’s hottest bands, A House on Fire.
Proceeds from the evening will support the Infusion Services Expansion campaign to expand the hospital’s infusion services program.
More and more, hospital and community providers are utilizing medications given via infusion to help manage several diseases, such as asthma, COPD, Crohn’s, multiple sclerosis and complex infections. The demand for infusion services at Rutland Regional has dramatically increased, outgrowing the current infusion space. As a result, the hospital will create a new space specifically for infusion care, which will allow more patients to have improved access to infusion services in a more comfortable space for their treatments.
During the next several months, the Rutland Health Foundation, the fundraising department at Rutland Regional, will work to raise $300,000 to support the cost of expanding infusion services, with $100,000 of that goal slated to be raised through the Green Mountain Gala.
Since 2003, thanks to the generosity of sponsors and guests, the Green Mountain Gala has raised more than $745,000 for vital health care initiatives at Rutland Regional Medical Center and in our community.
This year’s Gala Committee of dedicated volunteers includes Carolyn Gregory, Laura Zmurko and Shannon Maass who have been instrumental in all aspects of planning for this very special event. The hospital is incredibly excited to bring back the gala. We look forward to the opportunity to bring friends and supporters together for a fun evening filled with great food, music and celebration to benefit Rutland Regional Medical Center.
For more information about the 2023 Green Mountain Gala, contact the Rutland Health Foundation at 802-747-3629. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/GMGala2023 online.
Traci Moore is senior director, Development & Community Relations at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.