As we head into the season of thanks and giving, the Rutland Health Foundation, the fundraising department of Rutland Regional Medical Center, would like to thank our donors and volunteers for their many contributions throughout the year. The greater Rutland community is a generous one, with many, many donors and volunteers giving their time and resources for the benefit of others. Whether it is giving in support of the hospital’s Annual Fund, in memory of a friend or loved one, various special fundraising events, to the A Journey to Comfort and Support campaign, or a department or area of need that is meaningful to you — we thank you. Your support truly makes a difference.
Each year during the holiday season, Rutland Regional participates in #GivingTuesday, a national movement created to inspire people to take collaborative action to give back to the charities and causes they support. #GivingTuesday takes place on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
This year, #GivingTuesday falls on Nov. 29. We hope you will consider joining Rutland Regional in this giving initiative as we raise money this year to upgrade the Palliative Care comfort suites located on the hospital’s fifth floor, providing patients and their families the comfort and support they need when it matters most.
We have all been touched by serious illness and the need for hospital care; if not personally, we have seen its effects on our friends, family members and neighbors.
A diagnosis of a chronic or terminal illness can be overwhelming for patients and their families. At Rutland Regional, we care for patients throughout their lifetime, from birth to end of life. We strive to make our patient’s experience a positive one, no matter the circumstances.
Rutland Regional offers Palliative Care Services that address the individual needs of patients to enhance their quality of life during any stage of treatment for a serious medical condition, be it chronic or terminal illness. At every step throughout life’s journey, our community hospital works to provide the best clinical care in an environment that is comfortable and comforting.
The three Comfort Care Suites located on the hospital’s fifth floor offer a homelike setting for patients who require hospital-level palliative or end-of-life care. The suites provide the best of both worlds for patients and their families — the comforts of home, with safe, individualized care in the hospital setting.
Your donation, no matter the amount, will have an immediate impact on patients who, like you, rely on Rutland Regional for the very best care. Give back by joining the #GivingTuesday movement on Nov. 29.
Thank you for your support.
Today’s Health Talk was written by Traci Moore, senior director, Development & Community Relations at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
