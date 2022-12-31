Were you among the millions of Americans who delayed regular health care during the pandemic? Whatever your reason, now is the time to get back on schedule with your preventive care.

Preventive care includes screening for common diseases that have readily available treatments. The sooner you begin treatments, the better your outcomes may be. Symptoms of many of these treatable diseases include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cancer screening, among many others.

