In 2016, the Rutland area medical community established the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship program to stimulate the region’s best and brightest students by encouraging them to continue their education in the field of health care.
Thanks to the generosity of Rutland area physicians, retired physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, the program is now in its seventh year, and has provided 34 awards to a variety of qualified recipients across our region. The scholarship awards are designed to create opportunities that empower recipients to achieve excellence in education.
The 2023 Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship application is currently available for qualified candidates who are interested in pursuing or furthering their career in health care. Eligible candidates include high school seniors, local college students or Rutland area medical community employees. The deadline for application is March 15.
Since its inception in 2016, the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship program has been managed and promoted by a volunteer committee of providers working in conjunction with the Rutland Health Foundation, the fundraising department at Rutland Regional Medical Center. The providers continue to lead fundraising efforts annually each fall, helping to grow an endowment fund which has raised more than $260,000 to support scholarship awards now and in the future.
Each spring, the committee whittles down a pool of close to 70 applicants to five or six qualified recipients each year. We look forward to this year’s application process and awarding scholarships later this spring. With the continued success of our annual fundraising and support from our Rutland area medical community, our goal is to raise the amount of the scholarship awards annually to have more impact on local students pursuing their education in the health care field.
For more information about the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship, or to download an application, please visit bit.ly/MedScholarship2023 or call 802-747-3634.
Volunteer members of the 2023 Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship Committee include: co-chairs Stanley M. Shapiro, MD, FACC, FASNC, Victor J. Pisanelli Jr., MD, and Sarah Bache, APRN; Bradley A. Berryhill, MD; Jean Corbett, RRT; Daniel R. Mitchell, MD; Amy Pfenning, PNP; Andrew Shayne, MD; Cathy Sommer, CRNA; Michael Vooris, PA; and Matthew G. Zmurko, MD.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Stanley Shapiro, medical director of the Rutland Heart Center, and volunteer co-chair of the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship Committee. Shapiro has led the volunteer committee since its inception in 2016, along with co-chair and retired Rutland Regional surgeon, Dr. Victor Pisanelli Jr.
