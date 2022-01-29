One out of every seven homes in Vermont has elevated levels of radon, and an estimated 50 Vermonters die from lung cancer related to radon every year.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that you can’t see or smell. Radon comes from the decay of uranium, which is found in the Earth’s crust. Over billions of years, uranium decays into radium and eventually, radon. Radon is present in outdoor air, and radon levels can build up inside people’s homes.
Radon enters your home from the surrounding soil and bedrock. It doesn’t matter where your home is or how old it is — it can still have high levels of radon.
Everyone is exposed to some radon in indoor and outdoor air. Breathing air with radon increases your risk of getting lung cancer. Radon decays into radioactive particles that damage lung tissue. Your risk of getting lung cancer from radon depends on the level of radon in the air you breathe and for how long you have been exposed to it. If you smoke and are exposed to high levels of radon, your risk of getting lung cancer is especially high.
Unless you test for it, there is no way of knowing whether radon is in your home. The winter months, when our heat is on, is a good time to test your home for radon. It’s easy and it’s free. More than 56,000 Vermonters have already tested their homes for radon.
Using a long-term radon-in-air test kit is best because radon levels can change daily, weekly and seasonally. The Vermont Department of Health recommends you test your home for 3 to 12 months (ideally including a heating season). Longer test periods ensure the most accurate measure of actual exposure. Free long-term radon-in-air test kits are available to Vermont residents.
Request your kit today by emailing your name, mailing address, physical address and phone number to radon@vermont.gov or by calling 1-800-439-8550.
Visit www.healthvermont.gov/radon for more information.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Michelle Thompson, MPH, public health industrial hygienist, Vermont Department of Health.
