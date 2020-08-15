Whether you are currently walking with Come Alive Outside’s 100 miles in 100 days or training for the Vermont Great 2.4.6.8K in October, here are a few healthful eating tips to make sure the foods you eat help you reach your walking and fitness goals. What you eat provides the fuel for all your physical activities, from an easy walk around town, to a tough sweaty hike in the woods.
While there are many sports drinks, bars and supplements online and in stores claiming to improve exercise performance and recovery, your body is best fueled with real food. Choose a variety of nutrient-dense foods every day, including whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats, low-fat or fat-free dairy, and plenty of fruits and vegetables.
Carbohydrates are your friend since they provide a quick source of energy needed by your muscles. Choose whole-grain cereals (with low-fat or fat-free milk), whole-wheat toast, low-fat or fat-free yogurt, whole grain pasta, brown rice, fruits and vegetables. These healthy carbs are a great source of dietary fiber in addition to energy.
Skipping meals is never a good idea, so start your day with a healthy breakfast. If you are short on time, overnight oatmeal is a great choice. There are lots of recipe ideas, but the basics involve combining equal amounts of oatmeal (regular or steel cut), plain or vanilla yogurt (regular or Greek) and low-fat milk (dairy or non-dairy) in a jar or bowl. Add in fruit or berries, nuts or a little peanut butter, perhaps some cinnamon, cocoa or vanilla, then shake or stir well. Cover and put in your refrigerator overnight. Breakfast will be ready in the morning. Enjoy it hot or cold.
How long you should wait to exercise after a meal will depend on the intensity of your walk or workout. There is no need to wait if you are going out for an easy after dinner stroll. If you are planning an intense workout, you may want to wait a couple of hours. Ideally, fuel up one to four hours before your workout with a small meal or snack. A smoothie or piece of fruit, such as a banana or apple, might be enough. After your workout, carbohydrates help replenish the glycogen lost in your muscles during your workout. Add in some protein to provide amino acids to support muscle repair and rebuilding.
Need some pre-workout or post refueling ideas? Try Greek yogurt with fruit or a smoothie, low-fat chocolate milk, string cheese and an apple, a tuna wrap or turkey sandwich on whole grain bread.
What should you drink? Before, during and after a workout, it is important to stay hydrated. While there are lots of sports drinks to choose from, water is best. If you find it hard or boring to drink plain water, try adding fresh fruit (grapefruit, strawberries, lemon), veggie slices (cucumber, ginger, celery) and herbs (basil, mint, lavender) for more flavor to your glass or pitcher.
Making healthful eating choices will help you reach your goals sooner for both first-time and regular recreational exercisers, as well as seasoned athletes. You can find more resources and articles at eatright.org.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Bethany Yon, Vermont Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention Specialist.
