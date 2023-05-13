As a certified nurse midwife, I have been privileged to care for many patients from early adolescents through menopause, including their pregnancies, childbirth and postpartum journeys. In my line of work, the patient’s health is a crucial aspect that needs to be addressed with utmost care and attention. At Rutland Women’s Healthcare, it is our job to help patients understand how they can take care of themselves to ensure a healthy and fulfilling life, no matter where they are in their health journey. Here are some tips:

— First and foremost, women need to prioritize their mental and emotional health. This is not a luxury, but a necessity. If you are feeling overwhelmed or stressed, it is essential to seek support and talk to someone like a trusted friend, family member, or a health care professional. Perinatal depression and anxiety are common and need to be addressed promptly to avoid adverse effects for the mother and the baby. The providers you see for your OB/GYN care can help with concerns regarding your mental well-being.

