As a certified nurse midwife, I have been privileged to care for many patients from early adolescents through menopause, including their pregnancies, childbirth and postpartum journeys. In my line of work, the patient’s health is a crucial aspect that needs to be addressed with utmost care and attention. At Rutland Women’s Healthcare, it is our job to help patients understand how they can take care of themselves to ensure a healthy and fulfilling life, no matter where they are in their health journey. Here are some tips:
— First and foremost, women need to prioritize their mental and emotional health. This is not a luxury, but a necessity. If you are feeling overwhelmed or stressed, it is essential to seek support and talk to someone like a trusted friend, family member, or a health care professional. Perinatal depression and anxiety are common and need to be addressed promptly to avoid adverse effects for the mother and the baby. The providers you see for your OB/GYN care can help with concerns regarding your mental well-being.
— Secondly, regular gynecological exams are crucial for early detection of any reproductive health issues. Pap smears, mammograms and pelvic exams are recommended for women of different ages and risk factors. These tests help in detecting any abnormalities or cancerous growths early enough, making it easier to manage and treat.
— Healthy lifestyle choices are also essential in promoting women’s health. This includes regular exercise, a balanced diet and adequate rest. Exercise helps in maintaining a healthy weight, reducing the risk of heart diseases, and improving overall well-being. A balanced diet, on the other hand, provides the necessary nutrients for the body to function optimally.
— Proper contraception is also a vital aspect of women’s health. It enables women to plan their pregnancies and avoid unwanted ones, thus promoting maternal and fetal health. Women can choose from a variety of contraception options such as pills, patches, implants and intrauterine devices. Talking to your health provider can help you determine the best option for you.
— Lastly, pregnancy and childbirth require specialized care and attention. Regular prenatal care visits help monitor the health of both the mother and baby and manage any complications that may arise. Choosing a skilled birth attendant, such as a certified nurse midwife or obstetrician, for delivery is crucial in ensuring a safe and fulfilling birth experience.
During National Women’s Healthcare Awareness Week (May 14-20), we invite you to take a health inventory. Think about your mental and emotional health, your physical health and your lifestyle choices. When you take the time to focus on the essentials of your own health, you jumpstart your journey toward a healthier and more fulfilling life.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Sarah E. Barton, a certified nurse midwife at Rutland Women’s Healthcare, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
