Over the past few years, COVID, viruses and respiratory illnesses in their many forms put fear in the hearts and minds of just about everyone — Am I contagious? Is this life threatening? How do I recover from this? How can I stay healthy? One positive outcome from the past two years of the pandemic is we have become aware of symptoms, what to expect and who is the most vulnerable to the serious forms of respiratory illnesses. On the other hand, without the proper information and education, a common cold or the flu can throw someone into a tailspin. The key is to seek help if you are really sick or have risk factors.

Viruses pass more easily from person to person indoors, and cold, dry air may weaken resistance. In the Rutland area, colds, flu, COVID, RSV and other respiratory illnesses are keeping providers busy. RSV, for example, has been around for years, but the greater visibility of this virus is creating more uncertainty and fear among those who are just learning about it.

