Although you may look forward to an impressive fireworks display on July 4, it’s best to leave the show to the professionals. Fireworks sent over 11,500 people to the hospital in 2021, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. This is a slight decline from the previous year. The majority of these injuries (74%) occurred in the weeks just before and after Independence Day. But that’s not the only time fireworks injuries occur. Labor Day, New Year’s Eve and Memorial Day are other common times.
Of fireworks-related injuries reported, about one-third are burns, with most involving the hands, eyes and head. Nearly all fireworks victims are adults with young adults (ages 20 to 24) having the highest rate of emergency department-treated injuries. About 29% of injuries treated at an emergency department are for youth younger than age 15. Though there was an overall decrease in hospital-treated injuries as consequence of fireworks misuse, there was an increase in injuries reported for ages 5 to 14.
The main source of injuries for children younger than 5 are sparklers (63%). You may think they’re relatively safe, but they burn at very high temperatures (about 2,000 degrees) and are the second highest cause of fireworks injuries requiring hospitalization.
Keep in mind that when it comes to fireworks, no one is safe. Although you might be more likely to be injured if you’re the one lighting the fireworks, fireworks injuries happen to bystanders as well.
“The Fourth of July feels like the unofficial start of summer with barbecues, fireworks and fun with friends and family,” said Sheena Fisher, MSN, RN, CEN, director of Emergency Services at Rutland Regional Medical Center. “We want to encourage our community members to enjoy the fireworks that the professionals put on, rather than take a chance of celebrating Independence Day in the emergency department.”
Follow some of these tips, and you will have a good chance at not missing the party or miss hearing the “oohs and ahs” as the fireworks light up the sky:
— Keep a bucket of water, hose or fire extinguisher nearby when lighting fireworks.
— Failed fireworks should be left alone. Do not try to relight them.
— Be aware of your surroundings. When lighting fireworks, including sparklers, do so away from anything flammable, such as dry leaves or grass, gasoline, etc.
— Only light one firework at a time.
— Move quickly away after lighting fireworks.
— Point the fireworks up and away from people.
— Only light fireworks outside and outside of containers.
Keep fireworks, including sparklers, away from young children.
— Have an adult present to supervise older children using fireworks.
— Be sober when handling and lighting fireworks. Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
Happy Independence Day to all.
