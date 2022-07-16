Vermont’s lakes and rivers provide our community with great ways to enjoy summer, whether it’s cooling off at a favorite swimming hole, an early morning canoe trip, water skiing or riding a jet ski. But water sports come with a serious risk of drowning. Drowning is a second leading cause of death among children, particularly those under age 5. And often, drowning doesn’t look like what you might think.
Regardless of their age, people who are drowning are unable to call for help. That’s because their brain shuts off that ability as it concentrates on breathing to stay alive. They can’t wave because their instincts take over and they use their arms to lift themselves out of the water to breathe. For the most part, they cannot voluntarily control their arm motion, so they can’t reach for a rope or flotation device. Researchers call this the Instinctive Drowning Response, and it typically lasts less than a minute before the person goes under.
According to a 2013 article on the U.S. Army’s website called “Drowning Doesn’t Look Like Drowning” by Mario Vittone, a retired Coast Guard officer, people who are drowning have some common signs that everyone, but especially parents, should know:
— Their head is in the water with mouth at water level, or tilted back and mouth open.
— Their eyes are not focusing on anything or are closed.
— They are vertical in the water and not kicking their legs.
— They may be hyperventilating or gasping.
— They may be trying to swim or float on their backs.
— They may “appear to be climbing an invisible ladder.”
Here are some tips to keep you safe in and on the water this summer:
— When boating, always wear a U.S. Coast Guard life jacket. Accidents are unexpected and a life jacket will keep you afloat even if you are unconscious.
— Anything that can be blown up, can pop. No water wings.
— At swimming holes, practice the buddy system. Everyone should have partner and know where that partner is located.
— Never dive into water where you cannot see the bottom, such as lakes and ponds.
— Alcohol and water don’t mix. Stay sober for boating and swimming.
— Public pools with lifeguards on duty assist in preventing accidents, including drowning, but parents should always be attentive to children.
— Public pools typically have depths changes, be aware of depth change spots.
— Understand your surroundings, such as depth, current, tide, and water temperature.
— Know CPR.
Have a safe summer on the water and visit bit.ly/WaterSafettyVT if you are looking for more water safety information.
This week's Health Talk was written by Kim Peters, superintendent of Rutland Recreation & Parks Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.