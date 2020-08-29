We are all in the middle of an unprecedented event in our lives, and it has certainly been a difficult experience individually and collectively, to say the least. As with most challenging situations, there is a silver lining of opportunity to the COVID-19 experience. We now have a chance to see what we otherwise were too busy to notice and to appreciate the simple truths connected to this. COVID-19 offers us the chance to remember how important it is to take care of ourselves and each other, and there is no difference between the two, if done well.
One way we can take care of ourselves is to practice lifestyle as medicine. Lifestyle medicine is a topic that is gaining attention in health care. The official definition of lifestyle medicine is “the evidence-based practice of helping individuals and families adopt and sustain healthy behaviors that affect health and quality of life. Examples of target patient behaviors include, but are not limited to, eliminating tobacco use, improving diet, increasing physical activity and moderating alcohol consumption.” (www.lifestylemedicine.org) The basic idea is that the way we live has very real impact on how healthy we are mentally, physically and socially. Much of the information connected to lifestyle medicine is based on common sense. Many old adages that are considered clichés but, in fact, have born the test of time, have been forgotten. The saying you are what you eat is something we hear frequently, but the practice of eating well to stay healthy often gets overshadowed in our busy lives. Now is a great time for us to slow down and pay attention to the choices we are making and to make changes in our lifestyles to be healthier overall.
COVID-19 can offer us a chance to take the time to care for ourselves through good diet, sleep, exercise, time in nature and connection to friends and family. Social connection and healthy communities are another tenet of lifestyle medicine. The pandemic has made it clear that we must work together to get many of our needs met, and Rutland has been a great example of how a community comes together in times of need. From the Vermont Youth Project’s Out of the Box program that has offered activities for youth during the summer, to health care providers offering telehealth services, quick and effective steps have been taken to help us stay connected and healthy during this experience. Let us keep this positive momentum going now and into the fall and winter so we come through the COVID-19 crisis an even healthier community. Thinking about and practicing lifestyle as medicine is a great way to help ourselves and our larger community become healthier and happier into the future. Let’s Be Healthy Together!
This week’s Health Talk Column was written by Kirk Postlewaite, MS, director of Population Health, Community Health Improvement, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
