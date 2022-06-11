This week, June 5-11, is Community Health Improvement Week when we take a moment to celebrate the people who work to enhance the health of our community. Here in Rutland County, it is a group effort of strong partnerships that help to make a difference in the lives of our community members. Everyone works together toward a common goal of making our region a better place for people to grow, live, work and play.
Crafting the Rutland Region Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) is one way community health workers come together. This task gives the many agencies in our community a better understanding about how to make a difference. Everyone involved in this process gains important insight into the health needs of people living in and around Rutland County and engages in solutions to make things better. With the support of more than 50 local agencies, our CHNA is helping our region make plans for change.
Focusing on health equity is a key part of this work. This requires all our health systems and agencies to examine how we serve our community. Equity means being fair and unbiased. When it comes to health equity, it means no matter where someone was born, where they live, grow, work and play, that they can get the health care they need. It also means no matter who they love, how much money they have, or problems they face, they, too, can access services and care with ease. Lastly, health equity means every person is treated with the same kindness while receiving care.
Health equity may seem as if it should be easy, but it takes time to change and improve. However, there are many people working together to make Rutland County better for everyone. Much of this work goes unnoticed. For this reason, we should be grateful for the many agencies and people working hard to make our community a healthier place.
To learn more about the Rutland Region Community Health Needs Assessment, visit www.rrmc.org/about/community-health-needs-assessment/ online
To get involved with health equity work, email jabentley@rrmc.org to contact Jamie Bentley.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Jamie Bentley, community impact coordinator, Bowse Health Trust, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
