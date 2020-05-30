The American Hospital Association and Association for Community Health Improvement is celebrating Community Health Improvement Week June 1-5, 2020. This observance is very timely as community health improvement work is now more impactful than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community health improvement work is evident throughout our region during this difficult time. Area organizations have worked hard to connect our population to critical resources like food, clothing and shelter. The Rutland community has rallied behind our essential workers, including health care personnel. We are fortunate to have the assets of a strong and generous community enabling us to do this work. These are two sides of the same coin of community health improvement, which takes high-quality professional services and a solid commitment from the community at large, which we have in abundance in Rutland County.
At Rutland Regional Medical Center, community health improvement is a priority. In addition to providing excellent traditional health care, Rutland Regional also works to address social determinants of health, like housing, transportation, child care, in-home care and behavioral health. With health care reform measures happening across our country over the past 10 years, an emphasis has been placed on hospitals not only offering acute care services, but also becoming key players in promoting preventive care and enhanced wellness across respective communities.
The Community Health Improvement department at Rutland Regional plays a vital role in promoting the overall health of the individuals we serve and the larger community. Classes on tobacco cessation, diabetes prevention and management, chronic pain and mental health are offered throughout the year. Now with the changes we are seeing through COVID-19, we plan to again begin offering many of these classes online to meet people’s need for social distancing.
The COVID-19 crisis will be with us for many months to come and all community members can continue to do their part to limit its potential spread. With the warmer weather, it is very tempting to take off our masks, congregate in groups larger than 10 people, and not adhere to the 6-foot separation recommendations. To make sure we stay on the successful path we are on now, everyone should continue these practices. We can find the balance between being with others and continuing to be vigilant about the recommended safeguards that can keep the COVID-19 virus spread to a minimum.
Community Health Improvement is something that will get more and more attention as we move into the future and for very good reason. Hospitals taking an active role in helping people when they are sick or injured and promoting wellness through partnerships and policies will improve our community’s overall and individual health. We will save money, be healthier, happier people and ensure our children have a safe and welcoming place to grow up and call home.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Kirk Postlewaite, MS, Director Population Health, Community Health Improvement, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
