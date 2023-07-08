For the past 10 years, Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center, a nonprofit health workforce development organization, has sponsored paid internships for college students interested in medical, public, behavioral and community health careers. One of its primary goals is to provide students with rich and varied programmatic experiences in the health career field through their College Student Health Internship Program (CSHIP). Not only are students introduced to potential health career options, but they also acquire career competencies such as critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The students work with digital technology and learn about professionalism and ethics in the workplace. In some instances, these internships have made students aware of a new field of study for them to pursue.
One 2022 CSHIP intern noted, “The experience has increased my interest in getting involved in health policy and community-based interventions to improve health outcomes.”
Vermont organizations who have hosted CSHIP interns have praised the program, adding that it has helped to increase their capacity to meet their community health needs and organizational goals. One was quoted as saying, “We have enjoyed working with different interns over the years. They all bring such value to our organization.”
This summer, CSHIP has placed interns with Come Alive Outside, Community Health Rutland, and Tacitly Inc., Vermont Public Health Initiative, and Brain Injury Alliance of Vermont. CSHIP interns have also worked with prevention coalitions addressing substance abuse issues.
College students in their second or third year are often encouraged to secure an internship to gain valuable work-based learning experience. Internships enable them to sharpen their skills and knowledge in addition to building valuable connections for future employment. Southern Vermont AHEC is proud of the impactful work of their CSHIP interns, and grateful to those organizations who have been our partners in helping to improve rural health outcomes in Vermont.
This week’s Health Talk column was written by Susan White, director of Health Careers Preparation & Practitioner Support, Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center.