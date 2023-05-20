All of us can say we have special children in our lives, whether they are our own children or family members or friends’ children. It’s really important that we pay attention to children’s mental health so they can grow up to be emotionally, socially and physically healthy. Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month focuses on understanding that mental health and physical health are equally important. This year, recognizing anxiety is the theme.
For many kids, there continues to be some feelings of anxiety about being in school post-pandemic after years of virtual education and online learning. To help the child get back into the classroom, we work with families to create a plan of support, so their child doesn’t feel alone at school. This helps them get the student back to where they need to be academically and socially. It’s a partnership of Community Health, the schools and families. Despite some of these difficulties, children and families have shown immense resilience, motivation and continued progress towards personal goals which may include completion of school, improved relationships with families and peers, and entering the workforce.
Now is the time to consider how children will experience the summer months. While at school, they may receive regular support and routine, which most children and teens thrive on, so making sure there is a new sense of predictability in the summer is important. Summer vacation can be filled with many fun experiences and activities, and ensuring our youth feel supported and valued is imperative.
Some suggestions for your summer plans can include:
— Being active with regular time outside and in-person activities.
— Camps and clubs: Community-sponsored ones are available.
— Continuing to keep up with sleep hygiene/routine to better transition to other life events.
— Being mindful of screen time.
— Setting at least one reasonable goal for each day can be helpful.
— Encourage older children to volunteer and engage in their community.
— Creation of routines to aid with consistency.
— Reserve quality time to observe and check in with your children.
— Reach out for support if needed.
Rutland is offering a variety of fun activities in the summer, such as Come Alive Outside’s summer passport. It’s a fun and free way to plan outdoor activities with a child, grandchild, friend or as a family.
Having summer fun is a memorable way for kids to grow into healthy, happy, confident adults and have a positive quality of life all year long.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Chelsea Greeno, a pediatric psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at Community Health, where she works with a team of behavioral health practitioners serving children ages 5 to 21 and their families.
