Rutland loves Halloween. This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday with a full blue moon. While some traditions have been put on hold for 2020, as long as health precautions are followed, Vermonters can still look forward to Halloween.
Guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest tips for celebrating Halloween safely. That means wearing a face mask (over your mouth and nose), staying 6 feet apart, and keeping groups small.
Get dressed up but remember to wear a cloth mask. A typical Halloween costume mask is not a good substitute. Try using a Halloween-themed cloth mask (with at least two layers of breathable fabric). Don’t wear a costume mask over your cloth mask, which could make it hard to breathe.
Is it safe to trick-or-treat? It can be if you remember to stay 6-feet apart from others who are outside your family or normal social group. Rethink how you hand out candy to avoid children ringing doorbells this year. Instead, leave grab and go pre-packaged candy outside on a table at the edge of your lawn or end of your driveway. It will be safe and easy for your neighborhood witches and superheroes to pick up treats from a distance. Once home, everyone needs to wash their hands before eating treats.
Keep your Halloween group small — no more than three to four kids from your own family or close social group. Skip the busy outdoor trunk-or-treat events where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots. And steer clear of crowded indoor costume parties and haunted houses.
Get creative with your own at-home Halloween activities. Carve pumpkins and decorate the house inside and out. Then organize a scavenger hunt, trick-or-treat search in your own house and yard. Try a virtual costume contest with family and friends, or movie nights all this week leading up to Halloween.
Halloween 2020 is your chance to invent some new family traditions. Be creative, make it fun, and your kids will have a spooktacular time. Remember, if you don’t feel well or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, keep everyone home.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Bethany Yon, PhD, chronic disease prevention specialist at the Vermont Department of Health.
