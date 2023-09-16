With the unique challenges faced by health care today, the country, state and our community are experiencing a severe nursing shortage. As a result, our hospital and others across the state continue to find creative ways to improve our nursing and health care workforce.

As an organization, Rutland Regional Medical Center invests in our nursing team by offering robust continuing education. Through our Clinical Advancement Program, we recognize and support nurses who work to improve patient care. For example, Jody McIntosh implemented an interdisciplinary communication process between outpatient and inpatient maternity services during the patient’s last trimester of pregnancy. This project led to a positive outcome for a high-risk mother and her baby.