It’s August — National Breastfeeding Month — so let’s talk about some myths and benefits of lactation. “Breastfeeding” is one way to refer to lactation, though some prefer “nursing,” or “chestfeeding.” For simplicity’s sake, we’ll use “breastfeeding.”
The process of producing milk for breastfeeding is a miraculous process. The body produces milk with the specific calories, vitamins and nutrients the infant needs. As infant needs change so does the milk, unlike the nutritional value of milk and supplements purchased at the store, which is always the same and it cannot change or adjust to the infant’s day-to-day needs like breastmilk.
A breastfed child has a reduced risk of immediate postpartum complications and childhood illness. Birth is a difficult experience for an infant, who has only known warmth, darkness and comfort. Skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding within an hour of birth eases the transition and helps keep baby comfortable. Other notable benefits seen in breastfed babies are a lower risk of ear infections, stomach bugs, asthma, diabetes, obesity and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). There is even ongoing research suggesting there are neurobehavioral, neurodevelopmental and cognitive benefits to breastfeeding.
Breastfeeding isn’t just for the baby. The birthing person is less likely to hemorrhage after labor and has a long-term reduction in risk for type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and certain cancers. It’s also convenient. Breastfeeding families do not need to travel with bottles, nipples, clean water and formula. All parts are provided. This can also ease some financial burdens on a growing family, as formula and supplies for feeding can be expensive.
Common myths that are present regarding breastfeeding include:
Myth — Breastfeeding should come naturally to the birthing person and infant (couplet).
Reality — Breastfeeding has a steep learning curve — it’s a new skill for the baby and can be new for the feeder. While there are feeding instincts, there is also positioning, correct latch, understanding cues and any number of other details that need to be learned. When learning, it is important the couplet’s support system provide space, time, a glass of water, an easy snack — anything to help promote success. Breastfeeding, simply put, is not all on the couplet — they need support from their loved ones and medical team. There are also community supports and resources available (WIC, La Leche League, community lactation specialist, etc.).
Myth — Many people do not produce enough milk.
Reality — Most birthing people can produce the correct quantity of milk for their infant — given they have the knowledge and support mentioned above. Feeding on demand, understanding infant cues, supporting a good latch, keeping hydrated and nourished, are key for effective milk production.
Myth — People should not breastfeed if sick.
Reality — It is not necessary to stop breastfeeding when sick. It is important to get treated to ensure proper nourishment and hydration is manageable. Breastfeeding while sick can even transfer the feeder’s antibodies to the infant, which helps protect them from illness.
Myth — People should not breastfeed if taking medications.
Reality — While it is important to speak with a professional about all medications, there are very few that don’t work with breastfeeding. Most medications are not transferred through breastmilk in a large enough quantity to affect the infant. Check with your medical team to make sure, then make an informed decision.
While there are many benefits to breastfeeding, at the end of the day, feeding and caring is what matters. Breastfeeding can be a privilege that doesn’t fit into a schedule or it may be causing undue stress on the couplet. We thankfully have alternatives to human milk, and human milk banking. Both can help provide the nutrition for your infant. So, be it “milk let down,” or “bottoms up formula,” if there are milk mustaches on happy babies — way to go, parents, good work!
This week’s Health Talk was written by Sarah Barton at Rutland Women’s Healthcare and the Women’s and Children’s Unit at Rutland Regional Medical Center.