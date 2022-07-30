Breastfeeding — good for babies, parents and business.

When it comes to infant feeding, many of us may have heard “breast is best.” With the current infant formula shortages, more parents are exclusively breastfeeding their babies for at least six months. For many new families, breastfeeding and returning to work can be hard. Vermont breastfeeding laws provide protection for women who breastfeed in public and support when they return to the workplace. Federal health care reform put in place breaktime requirements so women can express breast milk at work.

