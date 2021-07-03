Summer is here and in Vermont, there is no shortage of outdoor activities for you to enjoy. Unfortunately, ticks are here and not going away. As an infectious disease specialist, I see many patients with infections from ticks. You have probably heard about Lyme disease, but other tick infections like anaplasmosis, erhlichiosis and babesiosis, to name just a few, are also becoming more well-known.
Lyme disease is the most common tick infection in Vermont and every year, we see more cases. At Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC), we are aware of this trend, and always working to stay up-to-date with the latest evidence-based medicine to provide the best care for our patients diagnosed with tick-related infections.
Transmission
Lyme disease is caused by a bite from a black leg tick (deer tick, Ixodes scapularis) infected with Borrelia burgdoerferi (the bacteria that causes Lyme disease). The infection is transmitted (spread) from the bite.
Prevention
Protect yourself. Use insect repellent containing 20-30% DEET. Wear clothing treated with permetherin. Take a shower as soon as you come indoors. Look for ticks. Ticks can be found just about anywhere on your body, such as your armpits, behind your knees, behind your ears, and in your hair. Put your clothes in the dryer on high heat for 60 minutes to kill any remaining ticks. Remove any tick that is attached to you. If you don’t know how to remove a tick, seek medical attention.
Diagnosis
When you are infected, you may experience fevers, headache, fatigue and a “bulls-eye” rash (erythema migrans). If not treated early or appropriately, the infection could cause joint problems, heart problems or problems with your nervous system (nerve pain, nerve palsy or meningitis). Your provider can see you, hear your story, examine you, and make the diagnosis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends evidence-based lab testing that will assist your provider in making a diagnosis.
Treatment
Treatment is often with an antibiotic for 14 days. Rare exceptions exist when a 28-day treatment may be necessary. No evidence is available to support long-term (>28 days) antibiotic treatment.
By understanding how tick-borne infections are transmitted and the ways you can prevent getting infected, you can safely enjoy the wonderful outdoors.
This week’s Health Talk column is written by Dr. John Gavin Cotter, infectious disease specialist, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
