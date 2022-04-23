April is National Autism Awareness month and we thought it would be a good time to review the latest findings regarding the causes of autism.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 1 in 54 individuals has a disorder on the autism spectrum, and the disorder affects males more than females, 4 to 1.
Some people still believe that vaccines cause autism, which is not true. Study after study has proven this to be false. So what does cause autism? Actually, it has been shown that gene mutations happening during pregnancy are the root cause of autism, and not vaccines or other environmental causes.
Changes in a person’s genes, can happen for a couple of reasons — the make-up of the parents’ genes, the mother’s exposure to harmful substances during pregnancy, or a combination of the two. Many genes have been thought to be the cause of this disorder, unfortunately that means not one specific gene can be blamed. Though, in the last decade or so, researchers have discovered these many mutations have some things in common.
One of the things people with autism share is the presence of excess connections in the brain and spinal cord. In a normal or neuro-typical brain, when the fetus is developing, the brain resembles a bush with many small branches going in many directions. Over time, these connections form into branches with the ability to carry stronger signals between the spinal column, the brain and the body. These signals become more automatic as we age.
During the process of the brain’s development into these stronger branches, the body takes the excess trimmings from the bush, so to speak, and breaks them down and reuses them so that new branches or connections (synapses) can grow, or established ones can be strengthened. In a developing autistic brain, as a result of the gene mutations, the microglia, the immune cells that regulate brain inflammation and perform this clean-up process, become hindered and are not able to perform this vital function.
In a developing autistic brain, the branches do not form as clearly and are not as well defined, leaving extra synapses or connections that confuse or complicate the signals within the brain. With more research, we will have an even clearer understanding into the development of autism.
Today, there is a greater understanding and support for people who fall on the autism spectrum. These supports, as well as important and effective programs available to help individuals with autism, have given new promise to individuals so they can lead productive lives.
The above is a simplified explanation of a very complicated subject. If you would like the references to the research discussed in this article, feel free to email Maple Leaf Clinic at Help@MapleLeafClinic.com.
Guests columnists of this week’s Rutland Regional Health Talk are Dean Mooney, Ph.D., NCSP, director, and Seth Peets, intern, of Maple Leaf Clinic in Wallingford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.