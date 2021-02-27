Atrial fibrillation is the most common cardiac arrhythmia. It is an irregularly irregular pattern of the upper chambers of the heart (the atrium) that beat rapidly and abnormally because the atrium is no longer coordinated with the lower chambers of the heart. Common symptoms people with atrial fibrillation may experience are palpitations or racing, irregular heartbeats. People often characterize the sensation as a flip-flopping in their chest. Other symptoms include weakness, shortness of breath, fatigue and dizziness. If you have any of these symptoms, you should contact your doctor to discuss them.
Confirming a diagnosis of atrial fibrillation includes having an electrocardiogram or EKG. If symptoms are not constant, a heart monitor can be worn for up to 30 days to capture events should they occur. Treatment of atrial fibrillation may include anti-arrhythmic drugs, blood thinners, electrical cardioversion and more advanced procedures including catheter ablations.
The most common reason atrial fibrillation occurs is due to an abnormality or damage to the structure of the heart. Other possible causes for atrial fibrillation include hypertension, heart attacks, stress, sleep apnea, alcohol consumption or stimulants such as tobacco, caffeine or medications, lung or kidney disease, and viral infections.
Complications of atrial fibrillation are stroke because the chaotic rhythm of the upper chambers of the heart allows blood to pool and possibly form clots that could dislodge and travel from your heart to your brain. The risk of stroke is determined by your doctor after thorough review of your health history. Components such as age, history of hypertension, diabetes, heart failure and previous stroke assist in determining your risk for possibly having an event such as a stroke. Your doctor will help determine this risk score and whether you are a candidate for a blood thinning medication. Lastly, atrial fibrillation that is not controlled, could lead to weakening of the heart and heart failure — this is a condition in which the heart cannot circulate enough blood to meet the needs of your body.
To prevent atrial fibrillation from occurring, it is important that you try to live a heart-healthy lifestyle. Maintaining a diet that includes fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains while decreasing salt intake is recommended. Also decreasing alcohol intake, avoiding smoking and limiting fatty foods in your diet can aid in preventing atrial fibrillation. Reducing stress and keeping up with an exercise routine will help you maintain good heart health. Please discuss with your doctor if you have questions or think you have any of these symptoms.
Today’s Health Talk was written by Mary-Beth Martin, RN, MSN, Manager Outpatient Cardiology at Rutland Heart Center, a clinic of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.