Many athletes work hard in the off-season preparing for their sport, honing their skills, and strengthening their bodies. The mantra “Bigger, Stronger, Faster” is common in the world of athletics. While proper training can help improve athletic performance, athletes and coaches often cite injury prevention as one of the biggest reasons for off-season conditioning. There are many misconceptions surrounding injury prevention, and unfortunately, there is no training program that will prevent all sports injuries.

Injury prevention programs have become popular and while these programs offer a great opportunity to strengthen muscles and teach the athlete body control, their ability to prevent acute sports injuries is weak at best. These programs may help reduce the overall risk of injuries in large groups of athletes but their effect on an individual athlete’s risk is small.