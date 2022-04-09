Sexual violence occurs to more than one-third of women and one-fourth of men in their lifetime. Sexual violence is never the victim’s fault and here at Rutland Regional Medical Center, we use this as the cornerstone for care.
Rutland Regional is proud to have a team of specially trained forensic sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE). This team practices trauma-informed care and helps facilitate the needs of all assault survivors. Our team has additional training in evidence collection, sexually transmitted disease medication treatment and care of pediatric survivors.
Rutland Regional focuses on providing compassionate and knowledgeable care to every assault survivor. The circumstances of every survivor’s assault are different, and their needs may vary. Our forensic nurses provide one-on-one care and take time to discuss the different options for care. Our nurses’ goal is to create a positive and trusting relationship with every survivor. Survivors are in control of every aspect of their care and can opt out of any portion.
The treatment of a survivor is completely confidential. Forensic nurses can collect evidence for up to five days after a sexual assault. However, the sooner evidence is collected, the higher the chance of specimens being captured. Once evidence is collected, it is sealed in a box, signed and brought to the lab at the University of Vermont. If a survivor chooses to be given associated medications, they are provided with those prior to leaving the facility.
Survivors of sexual assault move through their healing process differently. Rutland Regional collaborates with several outside organizations to create a care plan specific to a survivor’s needs. These organizations help continue to support survivors after they leave the care of our trained nurses. It is an honor to care for each survivor and support them in their pathway to recovery.
Additional information on preventing sexual violence can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here: www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/sexualviolence/fastfact.html online.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Megan Fox, clinical supervisor for the Emergency Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
