An occupational therapist’s job is to help our clients be as independent as possible with the tasks of daily life. In a rural state like Vermont, that includes driving. Rutland Regional Medical Center is one of two hospitals in the state that offers a driving rehabilitation program that can help clients either return to driving, continue driving or make the difficult decision to stop driving.
A driving evaluation is a comprehensive assessment of a client’s fitness to drive. We conduct an interview, physical and cognitive assessments, and if appropriate, an on-road evaluation. At the end of the evaluation, we sit down and create an individualized plan that considers the needs of the client and the safety of other road users. Rutland Regional’s driver rehab program is a registered driving school run by therapists who are certified driving instructors. Our primary goal is to maximize our client’s independence by keeping them on the road if possible.
People of all ages may benefit from a driving evaluation if they have had an illness or injury that has affected their ability to drive. Our therapists are skilled in assessing and treating clients who have had a stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amputation, as well as clients with a variety of neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s, dementia, or neuropathy. Sometimes our clients may not have a specific diagnosis but they or their family members have noticed some red flag warning signs such as:
— Increased difficulty managing medications, bills, appointments.
— Worsening memory.
— Falls.
— A car crash, ticket or getting lost while driving.
If you or a loved one have had an illness or injury that impacted your fitness to drive or you are wondering whether you are still fit to drive, Rutland Regional Medical Center’s driver rehab program is here to help! We want to keep you on the road as long as possible while also keeping you and other road users safe. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with questions: 802-747-1840.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Erich Parent, an occupational therapist in Rehabilitation Services at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
